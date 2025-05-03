Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s current price.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $173.93 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $122,303.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,464.74. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $301,892.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,863.95. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,736 shares of company stock worth $14,253,272 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

