Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $195.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $173.93 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $31,929.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,811.18. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,272 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.