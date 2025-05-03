Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLI. Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Standard Lithium stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $281.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Standard Lithium Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.