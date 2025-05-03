Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

