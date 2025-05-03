Stifel Nicolaus Cuts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $603.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $629.00 to $603.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $506.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.33 and a 200 day moving average of $502.15. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $419.49 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,525,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

