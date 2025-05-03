Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $92.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.15.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after buying an additional 784,432 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after buying an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after buying an additional 718,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

