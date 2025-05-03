Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.30, but opened at $48.89. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 114,190 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The company had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,458.53. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $330,093.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,628.80. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

