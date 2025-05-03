Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Grocery Outlet Q1 Earnings

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

GO opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,706 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 49,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $73,449.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,680.70. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

