Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TIPT opened at $21.04 on Friday. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a market cap of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $497.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 55.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tiptree by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

