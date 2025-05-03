TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,681,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,449,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,985,000 after buying an additional 163,980 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in TKO Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,473,000 after buying an additional 235,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TKO Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 76,587 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.13 per share, for a total transaction of $12,034,115.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,857,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,808,637.08. The trade was a 4.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 916,802 shares of company stock valued at $152,762,971. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $166.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.47. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

