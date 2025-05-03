Top Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 1st

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 51,345,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,337,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 76,209,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,706,427. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $61.60.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,463,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,374,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $9.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $402.20. 3,015,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,280. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $401.00 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $366.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $530.21. 1,547,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,346. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $396.35 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.02.

