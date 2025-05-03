Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSEM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

