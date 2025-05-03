Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRIN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $70.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.03%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.