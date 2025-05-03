UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

UniFirst stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.88. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $243.70.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

