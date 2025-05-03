Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Unitil worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unitil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Unitil by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of UTL stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

