Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 652.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $119.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $123.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

