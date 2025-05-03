Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $130,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,689. The trade was a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LFST opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

