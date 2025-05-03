Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 653 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 77.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $80.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4972 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

