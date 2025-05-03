Wells Fargo & Company Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $370.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TT. Barclays decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.07.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $399.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,082 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

