What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Beyond Q1 Earnings?

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Beyond stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.09. Beyond has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The company had revenue of $231.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,439.53. This trade represents a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYON. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Beyond by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

