William Blair Comments on Teladoc Health Q1 Earnings

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,179,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,568 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,561,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,348,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,258,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,829 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.