William Blair Forecasts Stride’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Get Stride alerts:

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.62. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock opened at $159.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Stride has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $160.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 220.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $2,062,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Stride by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.