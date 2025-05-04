28,319 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of FOX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Fox Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $55.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

