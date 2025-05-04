2,979 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,300. This trade represents a 15.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,309.91. This trade represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,064 shares of company stock valued at $91,879,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $112.28 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

