33,491 Shares in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 63,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

