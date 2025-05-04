37,033 Shares in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,267,000 after acquiring an additional 628,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,182,000 after buying an additional 190,754 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,040,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $33,711,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $22.76 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

