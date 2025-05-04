9,260 Shares in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.28% of Pro-Dex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 5,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,750. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $45.86 on Friday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pro-Dex Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

