Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) versus PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) Financial Contrast

PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PTL and Adams Resources & Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTL N/A N/A N/A Adams Resources & Energy -0.29% -8.14% -2.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTL 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adams Resources & Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for PTL and Adams Resources & Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Adams Resources & Energy has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Adams Resources & Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adams Resources & Energy is more favorable than PTL.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PTL and Adams Resources & Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTL $108.13 million 0.40 N/A N/A N/A Adams Resources & Energy $2.75 billion 0.04 $210,000.00 ($3.16) -12.02

Adams Resources & Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PTL.

Summary

Adams Resources & Energy beats PTL on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTL

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil. The company was founded by Kenneth Stanley Adams, Jr. in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

