Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $495.95 million for the quarter.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATSG opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

