Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens upgraded Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,325.64. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,703,354.20. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,305,000 after buying an additional 2,661,027 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $78,878,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,772,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after buying an additional 1,055,828 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

