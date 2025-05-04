Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,363,000 after acquiring an additional 903,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,478,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,697 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,450,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,242,000 after purchasing an additional 209,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 128,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,462,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

