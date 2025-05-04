AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AB. Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. FMR LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,110,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,361,000 after acquiring an additional 496,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,552,000 after buying an additional 445,398 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $12,309,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $10,300,000. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $8,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

