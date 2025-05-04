Analysts Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Price Target at $13.38

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,547,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,493,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,530,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 220,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after acquiring an additional 799,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABR opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 144.54%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

