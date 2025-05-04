Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT at $8.92

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.04.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 3.0 %

DRH opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $254.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,651,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,123,000 after acquiring an additional 323,745 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,576,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,953,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,716,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 901,600 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,714,000 after buying an additional 834,506 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.