Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) PT at $14.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBMGet Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,414.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83,036 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,574,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 301,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,613,432 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,324 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.62. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBMGet Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

