Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) PT at $14.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,414.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83,036 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,574,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 301,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,613,432 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,324 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.62. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

