Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $259.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.17.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $205.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

