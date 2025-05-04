Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $229.07, but opened at $204.73. Atlassian shares last traded at $211.51, with a volume of 3,146,350 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.64, for a total value of $1,793,386.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,648 shares in the company, valued at $46,628,054.72. This trade represents a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.59, for a total value of $1,824,781.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,093,876.96. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,820,966.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,808,022.12. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.45.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

