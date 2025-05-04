Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.23) per share and revenue of $121.22 million for the quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $112.21 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.94.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.87.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

