B. Riley Forecasts Celsius’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Celsius Stock Down 1.2 %

Celsius stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Celsius by 255.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.