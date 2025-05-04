B. Riley Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $140.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Airbnb from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $125.26 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total value of $90,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 181,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,416.12. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,998,846 shares of company stock worth $272,488,196. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

