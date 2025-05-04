Barclays PLC Acquires 1,946 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Sapiens International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Stock Up 3.1 %

SPNS opened at $28.17 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $134.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

