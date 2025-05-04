Barclays PLC Acquires 216,542 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,542 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,668,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 458,783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 61,868 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,504,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 185,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,280,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 1,067,940 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.