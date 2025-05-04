Barclays PLC Acquires 3,885 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CAL stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caleres

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, Director Lori Greeley bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,700. This represents a 900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.