Barclays PLC Acquires 5,777 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,316,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 331,224 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

Shares of PRA stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.56 million. Analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citizens Jmp cut ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

