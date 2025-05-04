Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%.

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.