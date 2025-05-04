Barclays PLC Buys 16,322 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EverQuote alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 718,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 268,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EverQuote by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 77,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $2,224,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,366.40. This represents a 44.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,958.95. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,231 over the last three months. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverQuote Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $26.71 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.19 million, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 0.77.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. Research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.