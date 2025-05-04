Barclays PLC Buys 2,783 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HBT Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in HBT Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HBT Financial news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,048.75. This represents a 30.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 8,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $198,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,140. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,845 shares of company stock valued at $600,286. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $23.86 on Friday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $754.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

