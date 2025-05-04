Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quanterix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Trading Up 4.2 %

Quanterix stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.93 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanterix

About Quanterix

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.