Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,125,596 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 182,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 496,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 60,081 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

