Barclays PLC Grows Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,167 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 344,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 91,898 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

